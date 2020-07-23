TOWN OF MIDDLESEX PUBLIC NOTICE The Middlesex Board of Civil Authority will meet via Zoom (see instructions below) at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to conduct the following business: hold an organizational session, hear Gretchen and Scott Beaudin’s appeal of the 2020 assessment of their property at 67 Zdon Road, and to prepare for August 11, 2020 Statewide Primary by appointing ballot workers and reviewing challenges to the Town checklist. --Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant July 21, 2020 TOWN OF MIDDLESEX is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Middlesex Board of Civil Authority Time: Jul 28, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675
