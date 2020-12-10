PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING: AMENDED ZOOM INSTRUCTIONS The Middlesex Planning Commission will meet at 6 PM, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, via Zoom (instructions below) to consider the following: Permit #20-53 – Christine Payne and Harlow Ballard III Request for a subdivision (2 lots) of property at 259 Wood Road and Permit #20-54 – Manosh Properties LLC request for a subdivision (4 lots) of property at 220 South Bear Swamp Road. Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant December 9, 2020 TOWN OF MIDDLESEX Middlesex Planning Commission Time: Dec 16, 2020 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 To call in by phone: (301) 715-8592
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.