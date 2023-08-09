PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 9, FEMA hereby provides final notice of its decision to provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding for an action located in a floodplain. Funding would be provided through Vermont Emergency Management to the Town of Plainfield to reconstruct Bridge #21 over Great Brook, a tributary to the Winooski River. The proposed action is located on Brook Road in Plainfield, VT 05667. The project is to replace and upsize Bridge #21 on its existing alignment and perform associated roadway work. The Great Brook channel would be widened by 20 to 40 ft on each side to remove the restriction caused by the original bridge. The new bridge would be sized to carry the bankfull width of Great Brook. The project was designed in accordance with VT ANR Stream Alteration requirements and to conform with ANR Floodplain No Adverse Impact standards. The project would improve flood and debris passage and accommodate up to the 25-year flood. A 5.5 ft wide concrete sidewalk would be added on the northwest side of the bridge. Temporary bridge closure and traffic detouring is anticipated during the reconstruction project. The project is within a mapped special flood hazard area (1% annual chance floodplain). The project will not increase 100-year flows to the downstream area because the pre-disaster condition allowed passage of the 100-year flow. A map of the area is available upon request. The project must occur in a floodplain because it is a functionally dependent use (carries traffic and pedestrians on Brook Road over Great Brook). Alternatives to the project were analyzed including No Action, other bridge design configurations, removal of the Brook Road bridge with river channel restoration, and relocating four residential structures. A decision against Brook Road bridge abandonment was made on the recommendation and vote of the Hazard Mitigation Committee. Local Floodplain Administrator review and approval, as well as USACE and VT ANR Stream Alteration permitting will be required. Map requests and comments about this project and potential floodplain impacts should be submitted within 15 days of the date of this publication to: Linda Hutchins, Environmental Protection Specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency Linda.hutchins@fema.dhs.gov; (202) 718-3367