PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 9, FEMA hereby provides final notice of its decision to provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding for an action located in a floodplain. Funding would be provided through Vermont Emergency Management to the Town of Northfield to acquire (purchase) and demolish a residential building to eliminate the flood risk and improve flood water storage capacity in the floodplain. The project is located on Water Street in Northfield, VT, and consists of demolishing a two-story building that has been subject to multiple flood events. Impervious structures (i.e., driveway, foundation) would be removed and municipal water and sewer lines would be capped. Equipment would be staged in the driveway and no tree removal would occur. The site would be filled, graded, and seeded and maintained as open space. The project site is within a mapped special flood hazard area (primarily the 100-year floodplain) and abuts the regulatory floodway. Removal of the structure at this site would benefit the floodplain by reducing flood damage potential and increasing flood storage capacity in the area. Temporary disturbance would be mitigated by staging equipment on paved surfaces. A map of the area is available upon request. Elevation and No Action were considered but demolishing the house and impervious surfaces is the preferred option because it is a permanent, cost-effective solution to continued flood risk in the area. The project must occur in a floodplain in order to remove an existing flood-prone structure. Grant conditions will require compliance with all federal, state, and local law, including coordination with the local floodplain administrator. Map requests and comments about this project and potential floodplain impacts should be submitted within 15 days of the date of this publication to: Meredith Fagan, Environmental Protection Specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency, Boston, MA meredith.fagan@fema.dhs.gov; (202) 657-9576
