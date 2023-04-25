PUBLIC NOTICE Waterbury Ambulance Service Inc. has identified the need to increase licensure to a Paramedic Level Ambulance Service, from Advanced EMT level, to operate in Waterbury, VT, and is applying for this licensure by the Vermont Department of Health. This service proposes to begin an increased level of care to our community on June 15th, 2023 within the geographic boundaries of Waterbury Ambulance Service's current service area to include the towns of Waterbury, Duxbury, and a portion of Moretown from Lower Chutesville Hill to Lovers Lane, Sharkyville to Harwood. This area is outlined by e911.vermont.gov. In accordance with 24 V.S.A. Emergency Medical Services Statute, public comments are invited to be received by the department by May 04, 2023. Address Comments to: Vermont Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness and EMS PO Box 70 Burlington, VT 05402-0070
