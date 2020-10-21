PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Berlin Vermont has adopted a “Municipal Water & Wastewater Allocation Ordinance” (Ordinance) and will hold two (2) Public Hearings to seek public comment. These Public Hearings will be at 7:00 PM on November 2, 2020 and November 16, 2020, immediately preceding the regularly scheduled Berlin Selectboard meeting. These Public Hearings will be held at the Berlin Town Office, 108 Shed Road, Berlin, Vermont. The Ordinance defines how the Berlin Public Works Board shall allocate Uncommitted Water and Wastewater Capacity and reserve at least 30% of these Uncommitted Capacities to serve Berlin’s designated New Town Center. The Ordinance can be examined at the Town’s website berlinvt.org or by visiting the Berlin Town Office. Questions and comments should be directed to Thomas Badowski 802-229-2529 zoning@berlinvt.org or mailed to 108 Shed Road, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Citizens have a right to petition pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973 for a vote on the Ordinance.
