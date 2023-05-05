PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARINGS On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the Middlesex Development Review Board will conduct site visits to 418 Macey Road, North Middlesex, at 5:00 PM, and to 409 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex, at 5:30 PM, to be followed by public hearings before the Middlesex Development Review Board (DRB) at 6:00 PM, in Middlesex Town Hall, 5 Church Street, to consider the following: Permit #23-04 – Barbara and David Carkeet’s application to create a 2-lot subdivision at 418 Macey Road requiring access via a right-of-way, therefore requiring DRB approval; and Permit #23-11, Charles and Sheila Emerson’s request for a 2-lot subdivision at 409 Shady Rill Road, which will count as a major subdivision and, therefore, require DRB approval, since the proposed new lot will be the 3rd created on that property in fewer than five years. Materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex or by emailing: clerk@middlesexvermont.org. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk May 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.