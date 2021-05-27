PUBLIC NOTICE STIP Amendment Number 9 The Vermont Agency of Transportation is proposing to amend its Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The following projects will be added to the STIP in FY21; Project Project # Phase Action Taken Statewide STP EM21(1) Other Add $52,000 to FY21 Clarendon BO 1443(55) PE Add $288,000 to FY21 Killington BF 020-2(50) PE Add $224.000 to FY21 Send written comments to: STIP Coordinator, Division of Finance and Administration Vermont Agency of Transportation 219 N. Main Street Barre, Vermont 05461 Or comment via e-mail to; stipcoordinator@vermont.gov These comments will be specifically addressed prior to considering the above action. Written comments must be received by June 4, 2021. Additional information about these projects can be obtained at the Division of Finance and Administration offices of VTrans at (802)-279-5557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.