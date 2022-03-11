PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY State of Vermont, Agency of Transportation E.F. Knapp State Airport Draft Environmental Assessment Section 106 No Adverse Effect Finding Pursuant to Title 49, United States Code, Section (§) 47106(c)(1)A), notice is hereby given that the State of Vermont, Agency of Transportation through its aviation department, is proposing to clear tree obstructions within the approaches of Runway 17 and 35 at E.F. Knapp State Airport, Berlin, Vermont. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) was prepared and is available for public review and comment for 45 days. The Draft EA identifies the proposed action, project alternatives, and presents an evaluation of potential environmental impacts. The Draft EA can be viewed and downloaded by going to https://vtrans.vermont.gov/aviation/airports/knapp The proposed action also involves special purpose laws having public notice requirements separate from NEPA, including Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a “No Adverse Effect” finding for the project because the project will not diminish the integrity of the historic properties within the APE. In accordance with the NHPA, the views of the public are being sought regarding the effect of the proposed action on the historic elements per 36 CFR 800.2(d), 800.3(e) and 800.6(a)(4). The documentation specified in 36 CFR 800.11(e) is available for inspection in the Draft EA. Copies of the Draft EA can also be reviewed during regular business hours at the following locations: Kellogg-Hubbard Library 135 Main Street Montpelier, VT Aldrich Public Library 6 Washington Street Barre, VT All comments on the Draft EA received will be addressed and the results included in the Final EA. Written comments on the Draft EA may be submitted in writing or via email to the address below and must be received by April 22, 2022: Mr. Adam Goudreau, P.E. AOT Project Manager 219 North Main Street Barre, Vermont 05641 adam.goudreau@vermont.gov A hybrid public meeting will be held at the E.F. Knapp Terminal Building (in the former restaurant) at 1979 Airport Rd. Barre, VT on Wednesday April 13, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. If unable to attend the meeting in person, the public may choose to join the meeting virtually by going to https://vtrans.vermont.gov/aviation/airports/knapp and clicking on the virtual meeting link. The meeting will be conducted in an open house forum with a formal presentation at 6:30 P.M.
