PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program (BRELLA) Please take notice that the Turning Point Center for Central Vermont, Inc. whose mailing address is 489 North Main Street, PO Box 887, Barre, Vermont 05641-0887, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 VSA Section 6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 18 South Main Street, in the City of Barre, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment, and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Barre Vermont Planning and Development office at City Hall in Barre, Vermont and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier, Vermont. Comments and concerns may also be submitted to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive-Davis 1, Montpelier, Vermont 05620: attention Sarah Bartlett.
