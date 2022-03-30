PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARING Due to technical difficulties with Zoom at a March 23, 2022, hearing, the Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet 6:00 PM in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex and, also, via Zoom* on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to rehear the following: Lawrence Rooney and Adam French’s request for a home industry conditional use permit to establish a small cannabis cultivation operation on their property at 48 Story Road, Middlesex. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk March 30, 2022 *Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9382718880 Meeting ID: 938 271 8880 One tap mobile +13017158592,,9382718880# US + Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
