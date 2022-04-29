PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will conduct a site visit at 5:00 PM at 217 East Hill Road and 5:30 PM at 398 Notch Road with hearings to follow at 6 PM in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, to consider the following: permit application # 22-11 - Jessica Beaudoin and Kevin Thomas’s request for a setback waiver in order to build a 4’by 10’, second-floor deck at 398 Notch Road, and permit application # 22-12 – Damian Boyd-Boffa’s request for a setback waiver in order to build a 20’by 48’carport at 217 East Hill Road. Materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk April 29, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.