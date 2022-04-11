PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, to hear an appeal by James Gallagher of a determination by Zoning Administrator Kevin Thompson dated February 2, 2022, relative to the Vermont Phytoscience facility located at 58 Center Road. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk April 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.