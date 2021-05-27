PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will conduct a site visit to 336 Notch Road at 5:30 PM, June 16, 2021, followed by a 6:30 PM hearing via Zoom to consider Sid Blum’s request for a setback waiver, Permit Application #21-10. Documents available for review at the Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church St., Middlesex. Zoom Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 To call: +13017158592…7393380675# US Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk May 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.