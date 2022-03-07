PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will conduct a site visit to 48 Story Road, Middlesex, at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to be followed by an organizational meeting at 5:45 PM and public hearing at 6:15 PM in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex and, also, via Zoom, to consider the following: Lawrence Rooney and Adam French’s request for a home industry conditional use permit to establish a small cannabis cultivation operation on their property at 48 Story Road. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk March 4, 2022
