PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARINGS On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Middlesex Development Review Board will conduct a site visit at 198 McCullough Hill Road, Middlesex, at 5:30 PM, to be followed by a public hearing before the Middlesex Development Review Board (DRB) at 6:00 PM, in the Middlesex Town Hall, 5 Church Street, to consider the following; Permit #23-22- an application from Peter Raymond and Anna Casey to construct a single story addition. The proposed addition is within the setback requirement from McCullough Hill Road, requiring DRB review and approval of a waiver of the setback requirement pursuant to Sections 5.4 and 7.6 of the Middlesex Land Use & Development Regulations. Materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk's Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex or by emailing clerk@middlesexvermont.org Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk July 5, 2023