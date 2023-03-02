PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARING On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Middlesex Development Review Board will conduct a site visit to 40 Lower Barnett Hill Road at 5:15 PM and reconvene in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, at 6:00 PM to hold an organizational meeting followed by a public hearing to consider Permit #22-39 - Codi E. Wendel’s application to create a two-lot subdivision of land owned by Hope Panara/Howell Vermont, LLC, which requires DRB review since the road frontage of the proposed lot is only 35 feet. Materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk February 28, 2023
