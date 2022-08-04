PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARING On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, The Middlesex Development Review Board will conduct a site visit to 754 Center Road at 5:00 PM and a site visit to Knapp Road at 5:30 PM followed by an organizational meeting in Town Hall, 5 Church Street at 6:00 PM and then public hearings to consider the following: permit application # 22-24 - Chris Austin’s request for a setback waiver for a shed at 754 Center Road; and permit application #22-25 - Lamoille Valley Transportation, Inc.’s request for a conditional use permit to construct a commercial building at Knapp Road for office space, bus maintenance and bus washing ,along with a change of use permit to use an existing home at 22 Knapp Road as employee housing. Materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk August 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.