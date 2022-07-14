PUBLIC NOTICE DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS CALEDONIA CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION AND FORMER WASHINGTON NORTHEAST SUPERVISORY UNION TO: All graduates, former students, and parents/guardians of students with disabilities who have attended schools in the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union and Washington Northeast Supervisory Union which includes Barnet School, Cabot School, Danville School, Peacham School, Twinfield Union School, Walden School and Waterford Schools. The special educational records of students who have graduated, dropped out, transferred or become ineligible for services prior to and including June 2015 will be purged after July 31, 2022. If you do NOT want this information to be destroyed, please contact Anne Landry at the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union at 802-684-3801 ext. 205 between the hours of 8 - 4 M-F, prior to July 31, 2022 to make arrangements to pick them up.
