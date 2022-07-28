PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED PEST CONTROL MEASURES The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation proposes to conduct vegetation management to control non-native invasive plants on State Forest and Parks Lands in the Roxbury State Forest, in Roxbury VT, the Boyer State Forest, in Berlin VT, CC Putnam State Forest, in Middlesex and the Mount Mansfield State Forest in Waterbury and Johnson VT. Herbicides will be applied selectively to cut stumps, stems or foliage. Treatments will occur between 8/15/22– 11/12/22 using Rodeo, Pathfinder II and or Escort XP. Contact person is Dan Singleton, State Lands Forester, 802-522-3377.
