Public Information Meeting Scheduled for E.F. Knapp State Airport Airport Master Plan Update The Vermont Agency of Transportation is currently undergoing an Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) to review existing airport facilities and identify and guide potential improvements to meet future needs over a 20-year planning period. The previous MPU for the Airport was completed in 2000. Please join us at an informational meeting to learn more about the Airport MPU. During the meeting, you will have an opportunity to understand the objectives of the study, review the study process, and the draft findings and recommendations, plus provide feedback regarding the future of the Airport. Wednesday, January 25, 2023; 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Dill Building, Room 135 2178 Airport Road Barre, VT 05641 Additionally, the meeting will be held virtually and can be access via the link: https://bit.ly/MPVPublicMeeting
