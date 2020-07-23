PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 5 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, via Zoom (instructions below) to hold an organizational meeting and consider the following permit applications from Planetary Matters, Inc - conditional use approval for a commercial/retail building at 961 US Route 2 (#20-01); a change of use for retail/office space at 977 US Route 2 (#20-04); change of use to add a retail operation to an existing two-family dwelling at 947 US Route 2 (#20-05), and conditional use approval for a restaurant/pub at 970 US Route 2 (#20-19). - Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant July 21, 2020 TOWN OF MIDDLESEX Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment Time: Aug 12, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675
