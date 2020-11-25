Town of Berlin Public Hearing Notice Notice is hereby given that pursuant to 24 V.S.A § 4444, the Berlin Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on December 16, 2020, at 7:00 PM. To Join the Zoom Public Hearing https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89802702461?pwd=MzZzbXI3Yk5PM2xHaE9lemVXZzFldz09 Meeting ID: 898 0270 2461 Passcode: 892696 Dial In: +1 312 626 6799 The purpose of the hearings are to take public comments on proposed additions and changes to the UNIFIED CODE OF LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS of the Town of Berlin. These proposed additions and changes will pertain to: HEARING #1 · Section 1203. Nonconforming Lots · Section 2101. Town Center (TC) District · Section 3101. Accessory Dwelling Unit · Section 3202. Parking and Loading Areas · Section 3203. Access and Circulation · Section 3304. Character of the Area · Section 3505. Design and Layout of Necessary Improvements · Figure 4-07. Waiver and Variance Review Criteria HEARING #2 · Official Map Copies of the full text of the proposed bylaw additions and changes are available for review at the Berlin Town Office 108 Shed Road Berlin, Vermont or by visiting berlinvt.org or by request to zoning@berlinvt.org 802-229-2529
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.