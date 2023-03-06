PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ReSOURCE has filed a grant application with USDA for Community Facility funds to support a construction project at its 30 Granite Street facility in Barre City, Vermont, that would allow for improved storage and access, increased outdoor yard retail and storage space, increased safety and efficiency, and additional training to up to 30 at-risk youth and unemployed adults earning industry-recognized certifications and skills needed to enter Vermont’s construction and weatherization workforce. A public meeting will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, March 17, at 30 Granite Street in Barre City. Details of the proposed project may be viewed at 30 Granite Street any time Monday to Saturday from 9-6.
