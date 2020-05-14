TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE June 02, 2020 7:00 PM The Berlin, Vermont Development Review Board will meet remotely on Tuesday, June 02, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. by electronic means for hear the following applications: 1. Application 20-021: Application by Katrina Collins for a Waiver request under Section 4502 to allow encroachment into the Front Yard Setback for construction of a garage. The property is located at 1302 Chase Road. Tax Map ID: R10-043.000; PID 35-010. The property is in the Rural 40 (RL-40) District. 2. Application 20-022: Application by the State of Vermont for a Site Plan Review under Chapter 320 and Section 4302 associated with an expansion and improvement of a Park and Ride facility. The property is located at 11 Pike Drive. The property is in the Town Center (TC) District. 3. Application 20-023: Application by RHTL Partners, LLC for a Site Plan and Conditional Use Review under Chapters 320 and 330 and Sections 4302 and 4303 associated with the development of a 22,500 sf car dealership and supporting parking. The project consists of three (3) properties (1189 US Route 2, 12 Marvin Road and 40 Goodnow Road, PIDs US002-003, 25-001, 23-002). All properties are in the Commercial (COM) District. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting By computer download free meeting software at: https://zoom.us/ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83016494887?pwd=WERwcGFpNGNTSUVh R2xHcE8yV0NLQT09 Meeting ID: 830 1649 4887 Password: 012079 Dial by telephone +1 646 558 8656 When prompted enter 830 1649 4887 then 012079
