TOWN OF WASHINGTON PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL NOTICE The Town of Washington of Orange County will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 starting at 6:45 PM at the Washington Town Clerks Office at the Washington Town Hall, 2895 Vermont Route 110, Washington VT. The meeting is to consider the relocation of the Washinton ATV club trail through Carpenter Park. If questions, please ocntact Harry Roush at 802-883-2218
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.