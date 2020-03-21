BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION TOWN PLAN PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION The Planning Commission’s public hearing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 is proceeding as scheduled although there is limited access to the Municipal Building. Because of the limited access we have arranged for the public hearing to be live streamed by Central Vermont Community Television. We are encouraging anybody interested in the proceeding to take advantage of the live broadcast. We will have the ability to receive phone calls from anybody wishing to ask a question. Those details will be available at barretown.org. Viewing is available on the Charter cable system in the greater Barre area on channel 194 or streamed at CVTV723.org. The Town Plan is available for public review at barretown.org. It is also important to note that there will be at least two more pubic hearings held by the Selectboard at a later date. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.