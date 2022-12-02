Public Hearing The Town of Cabot will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Willey Building Meeting Room for the reclassification of 5 Class 3 Roads according to Vermont Statutes 19 VSA Chapter 7. An on-site visit will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. If you wish further information, please contact the Town Clerk at tc@cabotvt.us or call at 802 563-2279.
