PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transitional Housing Program Emergency Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22E07 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of the Transitional Housing Program is to offer more stability to households experiencing homelessness. The Transitional Housing Program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for up to 18 months in the form of direct monthly payments to motel and hotel owners who have executed an Occupancy Agreement with an eligible household. Eligible households include households experiencing homelessness category one or two as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in the town in which the household is seeking housing. Recipients of Transitional Housing Program assistance must participate in Coordinated Entry - the system to refer and connect households to housing assistance - to find long term housing. The Transitional Housing Program will be funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and will conform to all federal law and guidance governing ERAP. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: Heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/rules/current . FOR COPIES: Nicole Tousignant, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, Economic Services Division 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1080 Tel: 802-241-0588 Email: nicole.tousignant@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
