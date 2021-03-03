PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rules Governing the Licensing of Educators and the Preparation of Educational Professionals. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P002 AGENCY: Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule revisions support the VSBPE’s mission. Specifically, the VSBPE is: 1. Providing clarification to current Rules regarding definition of terms. 2. Combined endorsements 5440-76 Reading/English Language Arts Specialist and 5440-78 Reading /English Language Arts Coordinator in a single endorsement called the Specialized Literacy Professional (5440-79). The previous endorsements will be sunset. 3. A new sub endorsement for Career Technical Educators for Driver and Traffic Safety Education(5440-17,L-1) was created. The holder of the CTE Driver and Traffic Safety Education sub endorsement L-1 is limited to grades 9-12 and holders are authorized to teach in a CTE setting under the auspices of a CTE center. 4. Education Speech Language Pathologists and School Psychologists will now count as teaching experience towards an Administrative endorsement. 5. Removal of the word "initial" in Rule 5323 to allow a second "initial" license. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Patrick Halladay, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-4224 Email: Patrick.Halladay@vermont.gov URL: www.education.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Amy Scalabrini, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-0699 Email: Amy.Scalabrini@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 V.S.A. App. § 122. Fish Management Regulation. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P003 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule amendments will facilitate the proper management of fish. This amends an existing rule in multiple ways with a primary purpose of making fishing regulations simpler to follow while still maintaining necessary biological protections. The resulting amendment increases fishing opportunities. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-595-1331 Fax: 802-828- 1250 Email: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rules. FOR COPIES: Eric Palmer, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-535-7635 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: eric.palmer@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
