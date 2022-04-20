PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Regulations for Control of Pesticides. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P006 AGENCY: Agriculture, Food & Markets CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule is being amended in order to maintain compliance with federal regulatory standards concerning applicator certification and training, recordkeeping, container containment, and maintain State jurisdiction of the program. The rule is also being amended to update currently outdated provisions to more effectively and efficiently regulate modern trends in pesticide use. For example, the amended rule adds two new permit programs one of which places new restrictions on the application of mosquito adulticides and another which provides a mechanism to control for terrestrial invasive plant species on another’s property. Further, the rule is being amended to clarify unclear language for the regulated community; incorporate new pollinator protections; create more transparency for the benefit of third parties to a pesticide application through new notification requirements; and create a more robust storage regulation to further minimize adverse effects to public health and the environment. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Cary Giguere Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-793-1706 Email: cary.giguere@vermont.gov URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: David Huber Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-461-7160 Email: david.huber@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
