PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Dam Safety Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P006 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: The Dam Safety Rule provides a clear explanation of the Agency's jurisdiction over a subset of dams in the State, and the requirements imposed by the Agency in order to implement the statutory requirements of Title 10, Chapter 43. These requirements are intended to protect public safety and provide for the public good through the regulation of non-power-generating dams. The regulations include a set of definitions; an explanation of dams to which the requirements of Chapter 43 apply; dam owner obligations under Chapter 43 including the registration and recording of dams in the land records, inspection of dams, and the need to obtain a Dam Order; hazard classification of dams and inspection frequency based on hazard class; and compliance with inspection results, Dam Orders, and unsafe dam proceedings. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Benjamin Green, Agency of Natural Resources, David Building - 3rd Floor, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-622-4093 Email: benjamin.green@vermont.gov URL: https://dec. vermont.gov/water-investment/dam-safety/#News. FOR COPIES: Hanna Smith, Agency of Natural Resources, Davis Building - 3rd Floor, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-461-8187 Email: hannah.smith@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The four rules listed below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, General Provisions and Definitions (Part 1). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P007 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Financial Methodologies (Part 5). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P008 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility and Enrollment Procedures (Part 7). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P009 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, State Fair Hearings and Expedited Eligibility Appeals (Part 8). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P010 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends Parts 1, 5, 7 and 8 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rule. Parts 1, 5, and 7 were last amended effective January 15, 2019. Part 8 was last amended effective July 1, 2019. The changes align HBEE with federal and state guidance and law, provide clarification, correct information, improve clarity and make technical corrections. The majority of changes result from the transitioning of Qualified Health Plan (QHP) premium processing functions from the Agency of Human Services to QHP issuers, as contemplated in 2018 1 (Sp. Sess.) Acts and Resolves No. 11, Sec. C.102(a)(3). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Jessica Ploesser, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, NOB 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0454 Fax:802-241-0450 Email: jessica.ploesser@vermont.gov URL: https:// humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules. FOR COPIES: Robin Chapman Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Center building, Waterbury VT 05671 Tel: 802-279-3996 Fax: 802-241- 0450 Email: robin.chapman@ vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
