PROPOSED STATE RULES ==================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Licensing and Operating Regulations for Therapeutic Community Residences. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P032 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) CONCISE SUMMARY: During the Serious Mental Illness/Institutions for Mental Disease (SMI/IMD) waiver negotiations with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the State agreed to amend its rules governing therapeutic community residences to require those facilities to contact any former resident, who had received treatment for serious mental illness, within 72 hours of the resident's discharge. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Suzanne Leavitt, Agency of Human Services; Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living - Division of Licensing & Protection 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0346 Fax: 802-241-0343 Email: suzanne.leavitt@vermont.gov URL: http://www.dail.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Stuart Schurr, Agency of Human Services; Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living - Legal Unit HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2020 Tel: 802-241-0353 Fax: 802-241-0386 Email: stuart.schurr@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Emergency Medical Services Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P033 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking: 1) Requires that an ambulance service provide its services in a manner that does not discriminate on the basis of income, funding source, or severity of health needs, in order to ensure access to ambulance services; 2)Establishes three levels of emergency medical personnel instructors and the education required for each level; 3) Establishes an entry-level certification for Vermont EMS first responders; 4) Removes "credentialing" requirements for EMS agencies; and 5) Updates terms and references. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood Vermont Dept. of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1257 Email: brendan.atwood@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Dept. of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951- 1257 Email: david.englander@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
