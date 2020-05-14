PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ VOSHA Rule: Section 29 CFR 1904.41 Electronic submission of injury and illness records to OSHA. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P014 AGENCY: Department of Labor CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule is intended to more effectively protect the privacy of American workers. To protect worker privacy the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is amending the recordkeeping regulation by rescinding the requirement for establishments with 250 or more employees to electronically submit information from OSHA Forms 300 and 301. These establishments will continue to be required to maintain those records on-site, and OSHA will continue to obtain them as needed through inspections and enforcement actions. This rule does not, however, remove the responsibility of covered employers to provide a copy of their OSHA 300A Summary annually as previously required. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5084 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: dan.whipple@ vermont.gov URL: http://labor.vermont.gov/vosha/laws- regulations/. FOR COPIES: Bailey Emilo, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5085 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: bailey.emilo@vermont.gov. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
