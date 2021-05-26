PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative Rules for Private Investigators and Security Guards. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P015 AGENCY: Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule modernizes the regulation of private investigators, providers of private security, and agencies. The rule will complete efforts undertaken by the Office of Professional Regulation, with grant support from the United States Department of Labor, to simplify regulation, eliminate redundant licensure, and align regulation with real-world practice. First, Act 144 (2018),§ 24 facilitated a simplified licensing structure, with two tiers of individual licensure for private investigators and security personnel. Second, Act 178 (2020), eliminated the Board of Private Investigative and Security Services, effective October 1, 2020, and established a more efficient, advisor-based regulatory model. The Rule replaces an unwieldy system of temporary and provisional licensure with a realistic, eight-hour requirement for pre-employment training of new employees; eliminates licensure of "designated agents" for already-licensed agencies; and allows independent practitioners to operate under a single license. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel Gilman, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St, 3rd Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2492 Email: gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://sos.vermont.gov/private-investigative-security-services/statutes-rules-resources/. FOR COPIES: Jennifer Rotblatt, Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main St, 3rd Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel:802-828-2191 Email: jennifer.rotblatt@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
