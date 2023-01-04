Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.