PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vermont Pollution Abatement Facility Operator Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P001 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule amendment reflects the transfer of pollution abatement facility operator licensing to the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) (26 V.S.A. Chapter 99), updates the requirements for pollution abatement facility owners to employ licensed operators and adequate staff, and modifies and updates the pollution abatement facility classification. Most of the rule amendment is a complete reorganization and replacement of text, but only very targeted changes have been made to the facility classification. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Amy Polaczyk, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, VT 05620-3520 Tel: 802-490-6185 Email: Amy.Polaczyk@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wastewater/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Katelyn Ellermann, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, VT 05620-3520 Tel: 802-522-7125 Email: Katelyn.Ellermann@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.