PROPOSED STATE RULES =================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- District Quality Standards. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P004 AGENCY: Agency of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed new rules describe core elements inherent in a high quality system of local education delivery. The rules establish standards regarding critical (i) business practices (in re: budgeting & accounting, risk management & internal controls, personnel management, and data management); (ii) facilities management and safety practices; and (iii) governance priorities, protocols, and processes. The proposed rules describe a system of self-evaluation, publication of metrics, and Agency support and oversight for school districts/supervisory unions/supervisory districts to attain the stated standards. The rules are written to acknowledge that although 16 V.S.A.§ 165 speaks of "districts," other statutes assign responsibility for duties related to business, facilities, and governance to (i) supervisory unions to perform on behalf of their member school districts and (ii) supervisory districts (i.e., single school districts that serve as their own supervisory unions) to perform on their own behalf. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Emily Simmons, General Counsel, Agency of Education 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620-2501 Tel: 802-828-1518 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: emily.simmons@vermont.gov. URL: https://education.vermont.gov/rules. FOR COPIES: Courtney O'Brien, Business Project Manager, Agency of Education 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620-2501 Tel: 802-595-4007 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: courtney.obrien@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
