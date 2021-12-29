PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Electrical Safety Rules - 2020. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P040 AGENCY: Electricians Licensing Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The Proposed Vermont Electrical Safety Rules will update the technical codes and standards, including the adoption of the 2020 edition of the National Electrical Code (N.E.C.) also known as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70. This will better coordinate the license examination with the state apprenticeship program, establishes an expiration date for a permit and a process for refunding permit fees. The rules also provide requirements for filing an electrical work notice, inspection and energizing procedures, details powers of enforcement and licensing disciplinary procedure. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: John Black, Chief Electrical Inspector, Division of Fire Safety - Dept. of Public Safety, 1311 US Route 302, Suite 500, Barre, VT 05641 Tel: 802-479-7576 Fax: 802-479-4446 Email: john.black@vermont.gov URL: https://firesafety.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Robert Sponable, Deputy Director, Division of Fire Safety - Department of Public Safety 1311 US Route 302, Suite 600, Barre, VT 05641 Tel: 802-479-7566 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: robert.sponable@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
