PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Quarantine. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P025 AGENCY: Agriculture, Food & Markets CONCISE SUMMARY: The hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive, sap-sucking insect that causes mortality in hemlock trees across the eastern seaboard and other parts of the United States through its feeding. This amendment is necessary to protect Vermont's hemlock resource as hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) was first reported in Vermont in 2007 and is now established within the state. The existing rule is an external quarantine and only prohibits entry of regulated articles into Vermont. This creates confusion about movement of hemlock from infested counties within Vermont. The amendment is necessary because the existing rule regulates logs, lumber, and chips which, over the past thirty years in Vermont, have not been known to spread hemlock woolly adelgid. Rather, State personnel have determined that the primary means of dispersal - pathway of highest risk - concerning the spread of the pest is transportation of nursery stock. The amended rule emphasizes regulation of this pathway. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Huber, Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-461-7160 Email: david.huber@vermont.gov URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Joshua Halman, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel; 802-279-9999 Email: joshua.halman@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Joint Quarantine No. 1 (Scleroderris Canker). Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P026 AGENCY: Agriculture, Food & Markets CONCISE SUMMARY: Joint Quarantine #1 was established to control the spread of Scleroderris Canker – a disease which can cause mortality in species of pine trees. This filing is to repeal the Scleroderris Canker Joint Quarantine. The repeal is necessary because there has been a substantial lack of evidentiary findings or complaints regarding this disease in Vermont and phytosanitary certificates have not been requested by the regulated community. The repeal is necessary because online records demonstrate this disease has not been reported in the state going back to at least 2011. Since State personnel have not detected this disease, this quarantine cannot be justified because continuing to maintain the rule may cause unnecessary worry for the public and regulated community. Additionally, nursery rules already regulate the primary means of dispersal -moving the fungus on live trees. The rule is not needed to export pine products from Vermont. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Huber, Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-461-7160 Email: david.huber@vermont.gov URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Joshua Halman, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel; 802-279-9999 Email: joshua.halman@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
