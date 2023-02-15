PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rules Governing Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23-E01 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: On December 29, 2022, Congress eliminated the federal requirement for healthcare providers who dispense medication for substance use disorder to obtain an "X Waiver" prior to dispensing buprenorphine and ended the program that issued those waivers. However, the legislation does not impact current state regulations; the current Vermont Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) regulations still require providers to obtain this X Waiver (which is no longer obtainable) in order to dispense buprenorphine to treat substance use disorder. This emergency rule eliminates the X Waiver requirements. Doing so will ensure Vermont's MAT regulations do not inhibit access to MAT providers by those in need. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Home Visiting Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P003 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking does the following: 1) Updates the rule to reflect current practices and program management. 2) Clarifies the services regulated under this rule. 3) Consolidates and moves recommendations from the existing rule, into The Manual of Vermont Home Visiting Program Standards, a supplemental resource for home visiting service providers. 4) Simplifies the required documentation and program plan process for home visiting service providers. 5) Updates employee and volunteer hiring standards by requiring comprehensive orientation to new home visiting providers within the first six months of the date of hire. 6) Ensures all screening tools used by home visiting providers are evidence-based. 7) Reorganizes the requirements of home visiting providers for clarity. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
