PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The five rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, General Provisions and Definitions (Part 1). - 22P014 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility Standards (Part 2). - 22P015 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Nonfinancial Eligibility Requirements (Part 3). - 22P016 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Financial Methodologies (Part 5). - 22P017 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility-and- Enrollment Procedures (Part 7). - 22P018 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends Parts 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rule. Parts 1, 5 and 7 were last amended effective October 1, 2021. Parts 2 and 3 were last amended effective January 15, 2019. Substantive revisions include: codifying the annual open enrollment period for qualified health plans from November 1 - January 15; adding a new income-based special enrollment period for qualified health plans that allows ongoing enrollment for those at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL); extending the Medicaid postpartum period for pregnant women from 60 days to 12 months; adding Compacts of Free Association (COFA) migrants as qualified non-citizens eligible for Medicaid and exempt from the 5-year bar; and expanding Medicaid eligibility for former foster care children to include children aging out of foster care in another state. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Danielle Fuoco, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Center Building, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: danielle.fuoco@vermont.gov URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules. FOR COPIES: Jessica Ploesser, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Center Building, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-0454 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: jessica.ploesser@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
