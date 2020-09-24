PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration Review Board Rules of Procedure Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P021 AGENCY: VOSHA Review Board CONCISE SUMMARY: These rules serve as a guide to the Review Board, its Clerk and Hearing Officers and parties regarding the orderly transaction of its proceedings regarding contested VOSHA Cases. There are two levels of review available to the parties through the Rules of Procedure. The first is through the Hearing Officer and the second is through discretionary review by the Review Board should a party (or the Review Board on its own motion) want to appeal the Hearing Officer's decision. There are two types of proceedings offered in the Rules (Conventional and Simplified). Simplified Proceedings offer employers (respondents) an easier way to contest that may not necessitate needing an attorney. Rules regarding settlements are offered in the Rules as well as the use of a Settlement Officer. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Carolyn Desch, VOSHA Review Board, 133 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-6701 Tel: 802-828-2775 Fax: 802-828-1132 Email: carolyn.desch@vermont.gov URL: https://voshaboard.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Leigh Keyser Phillips, VOSHA Review Board, 133 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-6701 Tel: 802-864-9891 Email: lphillip@together.net. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
