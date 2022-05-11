PROPOSED STATE RULES ========================================= By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rules and Regulations: Visitor Conduct and Fees and Charges for State Park Services and Commercial Activities on Department Lands. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P007 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources; Forests, Parks & Recreation. CONCISE SUMMARY: Removed the designation of 2- or 4-night camping reservation minimums. Removed Waterbury Reservoir from the no minimum reservation. Price changes for use of state parks: Adult day use increased $1 per person. Vermont resident camping increased $1 per night per site. Non-resident camping increased $7 per night. Vermont resident lean-to camping increased $2 per night. Non-resident lean-to camping increased $8 per night. Cabin rentals increased $9 per night. Price for overnight pets increased $1. The Stone Hut nightly rental increased from $225 to $300 per night. Pavilion rentals increased $25 per rental. Seyon Lodge 1/2-day boat rental increased $5 per use. The Burton Island Marina slip price increased by $0.50 to $2.25 per linear foot and the Burton Island Mooring price increased by $0.25 to $1 per linear foot. Allow for some seasonal slip space at Burton Island Marina. Removed Green River Reservoir unique camping reservation structure. Add vehicle pass for organized groups. Adjust municipal recreation rates. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Nate McKeen, Director of State Parks, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier VT 05620 Tel: 802-777-0814 Email: nate.mckeen@vermont.gov URL: vtstateparks.com http://vtstateparks.com. FOR COPIES: Rochelle Skinner, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-0841 Email: rochelle.skinner@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Updates to the Beryllium Standard for the Construction and Shipyard Industry Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P008 AGENCY: Department of Labor CONCISE SUMMARY: VOSHA is amending its existing construction and shipyard standards for occupational exposure to beryllium and beryllium compounds to clarify certain provisions and simplify or improve compliance. These changes are designed to accomplish three goals: to more appropriately tailor the requirements of the construction and shipyards standards to the particular exposures in these industries, in light of partial overlap between the beryllium standards’ requirements and other OSHA standards (such as the Hazard Communication Standard); to aid compliance and enforcement across the beryllium standards by avoiding inconsistency, where appropriate, between the shipyards and construction standards and recent revisions to the general industry standard; and to clarify certain requirements with respect to materials containing only trace amounts of beryllium. This final rule does not affect the general industry beryllium standard. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, P.O. Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488, Tel: 802-828-5084, Fax: 802-828-0488, Email: dan.whipple@vermont.gov URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/workplace-safety. FOR COPIES: Bailey Thibault, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, P.O. Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488, Tel: 802-828-5085, Fax: 802-828-0488, Email: bailey.thibault@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.