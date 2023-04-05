PROPOSED STATE RULES ==================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reach Up Eligibility Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P006 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The Reach Up program provides cash assistance and support services to low income families. The Reach Up Eligibility rules govern the eligibility criteria for the Reach Up program. The proposed rule reorganizes and renumbers the rules to conform to a standard outline format, updates terminology, updates statutory references, and replaces deficit-based language with strengths-based language (for example, using the term "engagement" instead of "compliance"). Substantive changes to the content of the rule include:(1) allowing temporary absences to be approved when a child is voluntarily placed outside of the home (rule 2228.2); (2)removing the requirement that participants with over 60 months of assistance must complete a two-week period of compliance before benefits are approved and eliminating the two-month break in benefits for such participants (rule 2234.2); and (3) allowing pregnant individuals with substance use disorders to qualify for benefits under the high-risk pregnancy criteria (rule 2235). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1201 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov. URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/proposed. FOR COPIES: Erin Oalican, Department for Children and Families, Economic Services Division 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1201 Tel: 802-585-4621 Email: erin.oalican@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reach Up Services Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P007 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The Reach Up program provides cash assistance and support services to low income families. The rule governs participation requirements for families receiving Reach Up assistance. The proposed rule reorganizes the rules to conform to a standard outline format, updates terminology, updates statutory references, and replaces deficit-based language with strengths-based language. The proposed rule eliminates the independent medical review process as required by Act 133 of 2022. Additional changes to the content of the rule include:(1) Adding language to the good cause rule giving the Department discretion to determine good cause for non-engagement (i.e. non-participation with program requirements) (rule 2331.2);(2) Allowing households that have received 60+ months of assistance to participate in conciliations (a process to re-engage participants)(rule 2332.1); and (3) Removing the one- time-per-year limit on conciliations and allowing participants to utilize the conciliation process for each instance of non-engagement(rule 2332.1). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1201 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov. URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/proposed. FOR COPIES: Erin Oalican, Department for Children and Families, Economic Services Division 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1201 Tel: 802-585-4621 Email: erin.oalican@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 141 Baitfish Regulation. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P008 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of the baitfish rule is to protect Vermont waters from invasive species and diseases that would adversely impact fisheries and aquatic ecosystem. The proposed rule amendments revise the terminology describing the waters where baitfish is "restricted" and specifically cannot be used or transported. The rule also amends the list of bait restricted waters to protect the fisheries in the appropriate waterbodies. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-595-3331 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife- board/board-rules. FOR COPIES: Eric Palmer, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-535-7635 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: eric.palmer@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
