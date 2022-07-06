PROPOSED STATE RULES =================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 4.600 Definition of Electric Transmission Facility in 30 V.S.A. § 248. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P013 AGENCY: Public Utility Commission CONCISE SUMMARY: 30 V.S.A. § 248 requires utilities to obtain a certificate of public good from the Commission before beginning site preparation or construction of an "electric transmission facility." The proposed rule defines the term "electric transmission facility," clarifying which projects require a certificate of public good from the Commission. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Micah Howe, Staff Attorney, Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: micah.howe@vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/about-us/statutes-and-rules. FOR COPIES: Mary Jo Krolewski, Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel:802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: mary-jo.krolewski@ermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
