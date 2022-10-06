PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vermont Wetland Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P024 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed amendments are intended to clarify the Agency's authority to reclassify wetlands in general and clarify the Agency's jurisdiction over certain significant wetland types. The proposed amendments rearticulate the Agency's statutory authority to reclassify categories of wetlands in general, and list wetland types that have been categorically determined to be Class II based on an evaluation of their functions and values. Proposed amendments to Section 8 clarify how public notice is provided for categorical wetland determinations. Appendix A is also amended to reclassify Ward's Marsh and Eshqua Bog as Class I wetlands. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Laura Lapierre, DEC Wetlands Program Manager, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522, Tel: 802-461-8187 Fax: 802-828-1544 E-Mail: laura.lapierre@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wetlands/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Hannah Smith, DEC Associate General Counsel, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 Tel: 802-461-8187 Fax: 802-828-1544 E-Mail: hannah.smith@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.