PROPOSED STATE RULES ________________________________________________ By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ____________________________________________________ Radiological Health Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P042 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking amends Part A of the rule and provides requirements for safe handling, use, monitoring, notifications, record keeping, and reporting associated with radiation-producing (x-ray) machines in Vermont. These regulations primarily address diagnostic machines, but also establish requirements for radiation- producing machines used for therapeutics, as well as non-medical applications such as for security (e.g. body scanners) and industrial purposes. These amendments do not impact power generation facilities or sites (e.g. Vermont Yankee). Additionally, consistent with requirements established by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), several technical amendments were made to terms and incorporations by reference in Part B of the rule. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://healthvermont.gov/laws-regulations/laws/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. _________________________________________________
