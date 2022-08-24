PROPOSED STATE RULES =================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Amendments to the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations - Wood Heater Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P020 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: This amendment creates a new framework for controlling emissions from wood heaters of all sizes in Vermont. It amends the threshold for EPA certification of smaller sized wood heaters, adds a new size category for mid-sized wood heaters, and lowers the size threshold for wood heating installations that need to obtain an air pollution control permit to be constructed and operated in Vermont. Per Act 50, ANR has also allowed for an alternative compliance mechanism for non-residential medium sized wood heaters to allow manufacturers and installers more flexibility in complying with the rule. This rulemaking also includes an administrative amendment to remove Subchapter XI of the APCR, as this rule will be repromulgated in a concurrent rulemaking as Chapter 40 in the DEC rules (see separate filing). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Rachel Stevens, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-636-7236 Email: rachel.stevens@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/laws. FOR COPIES: John Wakefield, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 4, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-279-5674 Email: john.wakefield@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vermont Low Emission Vehicle and Zero Emission Vehicle Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P021 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: ANR proposes to amend its existing Low and Zero Emission Vehicle Rules by adopting, via incorporation by reference, California's Advanced Clean Cars II (which amends Advanced Clean Cars I, currently in effect), Advanced Clean Trucks, Low NOx Heavy-Duty Omnibus, and the Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Rule. The Low Emission Vehicle Rules set standards for emissions of criteria air pollutants and greenhouse gases from passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and engines that are delivered for sale or placed in service in Vermont. The Zero Emission Vehicle Rules set standards that ultimately require auto manufacturers to deliver more electric vehicles to Vermont. Lower emitting and electric vehicle technology will save Vermonters money, improve public health and air quality, and help to mitigate the impacts of climate change. See attached Regulation Summary Document for more information on the requirements of the rules. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Megan O'Toole, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive Davis 4 Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-249-9882 Email: megan.otoole@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/laws. FOR COPIES: Deirdra Ritzer, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive Davis 4 Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-233-8052 Email: deirdra.ritzer@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.