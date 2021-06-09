PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOSHA Rule: 29 CFR 1910.1024, Updates and Revisions of the Beryllium Standard for General Industry. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P016 AGENCY: Department of Labor CONCISE SUMMARY: Occupational exposure to respirable beryllium is highly toxic and has long been known to cause berylliosis, also known as chronic beryllium disease (CBD) and lung cancer. This rulemaking was prompted by Federal OSHA and incorporated standards were adopted as such. This current rulemaking is intended to address areas of the previous standard that are somewhat ambiguous and confusing to employers. OSHA is amending the existing general industry standard for occupational exposure to beryllium and beryllium compounds to clarify certain provisions and simplify or improve compliance. The revisions in this final rule are designed to maintain or enhance worker protections overall by ensuring that the rule is well understood and compliance is more straightforward. VOSHA as a State Plan of Federal OSHA is adopting this rule change as an extension of the previous OSHA adopted rule. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5084 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: dan.whipple@vermont.gov URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/vosha. FOR COPIES: Bailey Thibault, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration PO Box 488 Montpelier VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5085 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: bailey.thibault@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
